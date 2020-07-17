B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.73.

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on B2Gold from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday.

BTG opened at $6.10 on Friday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $6.16.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,936,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after buying an additional 2,026,306 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,639,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,288,000 after buying an additional 892,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,525,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after buying an additional 1,450,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,256,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,426,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,582,000 after buying an additional 1,015,385 shares during the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

