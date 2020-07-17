B. Riley Increases BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target to $9.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for BlueLinx’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of BXC opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $662.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Janzen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $32,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 11.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 386.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 128,656 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in BlueLinx by 23.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlueLinx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in BlueLinx in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

