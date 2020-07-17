B. Riley Comments on Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ FY2020 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Pareto Securities cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.41 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

