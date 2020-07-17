B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SXC. ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

SXC opened at $2.99 on Friday. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.81.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.70 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

