Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS AZMTF opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73. Azimut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements, as well as base metals. The company holds interests in the Kaanaayaa Property comprises 390 claims covering 200.5 square kilometers located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

