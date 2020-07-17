Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Up 12.5%

Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXON)’s share price shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.50, 2,004,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,450,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.21.

About Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry in the United States and the European Union. It focuses on developing AXO-Lenti-PD, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy investigational product candidate for the one-time treatment of Parkinson's disease.

