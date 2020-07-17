Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

AAXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.43.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.16.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,466,601.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $3,843,764.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,483 shares of company stock worth $5,402,186. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $2,120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

