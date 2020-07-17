Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Aegis reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research report on Monday, June 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Avinger from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.79.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 270.15% and a negative net margin of 211.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 568,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Avinger makes up about 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.93% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

