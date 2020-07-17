AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.95. AutoNation has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. AutoNation had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,882,000 after buying an additional 42,068 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AutoNation by 15.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,612,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after purchasing an additional 602,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AutoNation by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AutoNation by 16.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after purchasing an additional 160,213 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 43.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 328,734 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

