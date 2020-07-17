Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AUTO. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 653 ($8.04) to GBX 557 ($6.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Liberum Capital cut shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 640 ($7.88) to GBX 515 ($6.34) in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 460 ($5.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 490 ($6.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 514.33 ($6.33).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 530 ($6.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 536.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 513.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.71, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 308.60 ($3.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 747 ($9.19).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

