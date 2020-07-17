Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AUTO. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 653 ($8.04) to GBX 557 ($6.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Liberum Capital cut shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 640 ($7.88) to GBX 515 ($6.34) in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 460 ($5.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 490 ($6.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 514.33 ($6.33).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 530 ($6.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 536.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 513.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.71, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 308.60 ($3.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 747 ($9.19).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

