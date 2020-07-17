Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 846 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.4% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,908,541,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,696,000 after buying an additional 2,566,973 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $303.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.