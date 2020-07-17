Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,190 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 3.3% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 74.1% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 15,466.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,641.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 123,751 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.5% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 42,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

