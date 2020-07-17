Augustine Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,933 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.35. The company has a market cap of $218.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.