Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 729 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 26.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.64.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 418,000 shares of company stock worth $23,180,200 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.