Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $947,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 66.8% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 126,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 50,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $389.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.66 and its 200-day moving average is $143.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.