Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.90.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.