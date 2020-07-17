Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 105 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 170,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after buying an additional 77,860 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 305,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS opened at $140.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.81. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

