Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,316,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,099 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,369 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 235,726 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

