Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Director William Hewitt Robinson Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 412,542 shares in the company, valued at $8,345,724.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Hewitt Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, William Hewitt Robinson sold 68 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,363.40.

On Friday, June 19th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 10,245 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $205,207.35.

On Monday, June 15th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $92,750.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 600 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $12,006.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 387 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $7,740.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $84,100.00.

Atreca stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. Atreca has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $518.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.24.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). On average, equities analysts expect that Atreca will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCEL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atreca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 26,946.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

