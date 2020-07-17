Atmos Energy Co. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.68 Per Share (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atmos Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the year. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average is $105.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,325,000 after buying an additional 457,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,863,000 after acquiring an additional 288,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,075,000 after purchasing an additional 472,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,164,000 after purchasing an additional 422,779 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

