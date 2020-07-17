Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TEAM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.94.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $175.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.51, a PEG ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.02. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $198.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.56.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Atlassian by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

