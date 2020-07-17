Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 845 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,172,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,257,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $141.83 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

