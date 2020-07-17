Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 79 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of MMM opened at $158.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.13. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

