Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 45 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cable One by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,749.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,782.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,690.45. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.78 EPS. Cable One’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 40.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total value of $1,388,045.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $2,288,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Cowen started coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 target price (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,726.67.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

