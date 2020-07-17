Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 240 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,875,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,910,000 after buying an additional 4,430,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,798,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,764,000 after buying an additional 1,658,234 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $162,653,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,994,000.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.01 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

