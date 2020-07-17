Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,862 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,282,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,221,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,352,000 after purchasing an additional 516,104 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,760,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 222,276 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $24,465,000. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,915,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $29,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

