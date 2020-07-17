Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,484 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $38.67.

