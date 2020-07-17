Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 7,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SLB. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

In related news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,987.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $18.90 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.