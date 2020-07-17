Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of Southern stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $59.18. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Southern’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.97.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $3,227,590. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.