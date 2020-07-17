Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,540,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $99.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

