Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New $453,000 Investment in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $26.45 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In other news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

