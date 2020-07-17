Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $915,000 in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $387,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $1,290,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $41,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.25. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion and a PE ratio of 30.31.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.