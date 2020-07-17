Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $957,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 17.2% in the second quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 37.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 46.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,752.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL opened at $204.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.08 and its 200 day moving average is $191.70.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Gabelli lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.86.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.