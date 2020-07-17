Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $8.65 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,650 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 30,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.73.

NYSE:DIS opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

