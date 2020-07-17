Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $524,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,932,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after buying an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,326,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

