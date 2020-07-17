Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,006,000 after acquiring an additional 713,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,585,000 after buying an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.84 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

