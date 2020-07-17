Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.47 Million Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $237.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.19. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $233.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. Research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

