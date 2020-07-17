Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

Shares of PSX opened at $61.96 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

