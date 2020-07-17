Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.15 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,763 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 21,579 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $19,302,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,803,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

