Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 14.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

GAIN opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $322.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

