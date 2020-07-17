Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 0.32% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 331.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

APTS stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $345.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.68). The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 36.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

