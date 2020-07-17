Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 49,936 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

