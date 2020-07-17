Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys Shares of 1,029 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,314,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,109,000 after purchasing an additional 417,995 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,989,000 after purchasing an additional 702,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $293.03 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.31 and its 200-day moving average is $276.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

