Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 5,731 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 102,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 252.7% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.51. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

