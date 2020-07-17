Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCK. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCK opened at $21.26 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22.

