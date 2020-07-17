Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 37.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink started coverage on Anthem in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.31.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $263.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.83. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $309.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,771 shares of company stock worth $11,041,447 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

