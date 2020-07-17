Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 1,348 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,007,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,803,000 after buying an additional 86,344 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,157,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $49.68 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

