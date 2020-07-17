Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, M Partners Forecasts

Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY) – Analysts at M Partners reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Atico Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. M Partners analyst B. Berhe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 million and a P/E ratio of 22.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.45.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.15 million for the quarter.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

