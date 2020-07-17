Athabasca Oil’s (ATHOF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $0.10 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 27.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Athabasca Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.15 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athabasca Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.52.

ATHOF opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

