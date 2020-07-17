Atara Biotherapeutics’ (ATRA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 407.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.35. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $19.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $156,784.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

